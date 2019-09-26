AUSTIN, Texas — The Puptopia Festival is coming to Austin on April 5, 2020, at Republic Square Park.

An event coordinator for the festival told KVUE the event was like "Disney World for Dogs." There will be a K9 Lounge where dogs and their owners can go to grab some food and drinks, a stage for dog tricks, and an area with giant fire hydrants and bowls filled with kibble. There will also be a dog spa.

According to their Facebook page, "Puptopia encompasses everything that makes your dog happy and everything that makes you happy to have a dog!"

Puptopia has been posting teasers for the festival on their Instagram page.

The festival will also happen in Dallas on March 21 and Houston on March 28. Tickets are said to go on sale at the beginning of next year.

