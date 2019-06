CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corgi fans can celebrate Saturday for a Corgi Convention on JP Luby Beach at Mile Marker 203.

Coastal Bend residents can enjoy the convention even if they do not own a corgi. It's free and open to the public, but an annual beach pass permit is required.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will be selling beach permits at Mile Marker 203 until 4:30 p.m. The Corgi convection will start at 1 p.m.

