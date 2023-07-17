WATCH: Baby raccoons rescued in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Officers with the Cedar Park Police Department recently performed a very cute rescue.
The department said several baby racoons were rescued from a dumpster near Bell and Lakeline bouelvards.
Watch video of the babies being released back into the wild below:
Cedar Park PD's Animal Control officers want to remind the public to please leave baby raccoons alone. They said the baby are with their mom for a long time. If they are acting strange or aggressive, call Cedar Park police at 512-260-4600.