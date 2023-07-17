x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

WATCH: Baby raccoons rescued in Cedar Park

Animal Control officers are reminding the public to leave baby raccoons alone.

More Videos

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Officers with the Cedar Park Police Department recently performed a very cute rescue.

The department said several baby racoons were rescued from a dumpster near Bell and Lakeline bouelvards.

Watch video of the babies being released back into the wild below:

Good Monday morning, Cedar Park! ☀️ These baby raccoons were recently rescued from a dumpster near Bell/Lakeline Blvd. Our Animal Control Officers want to remind you -- please leave baby raccoons alone. They are with their mom for a long time and if they are acting strange or aggressive, call us! 📞512-260-4600

Posted by Cedar Park Police Department on Monday, July 17, 2023

Cedar Park PD's Animal Control officers want to remind the public to please leave baby raccoons alone. They said the baby are with their mom for a long time. If they are acting strange or aggressive, call Cedar Park police at 512-260-4600.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out