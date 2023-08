The donkey was found wandering County Road 112 on Wednesday.

BURNET, Texas — Are you missing a donkey?

Burnet County Sheriff's Office Animal Control is looking for the owner of a stray donkey found wandering County Road 112 on Wednesday.

The department posted photos of the donkey on its Facebook page, Burnet County Stray Animals, on Wednesday morning.

If you have any information about who this donkey might belong to, you're asked to call the Burnet County Sheriff's Office at 512-756-8080.