CEDAR PARK, Texas — With all of us being told to keep our distance and stay home, it can be easy to get bored.
Now, some people are finding new and creative ways to pass the time and provide some nice new furniture for our furry friends.
One man in Pennsylvania used scraps from a deck he built to create a miniature picnic table for the squirrels that visit his yard. He told Patch in Bryn Mawr he was inspired after seeing a similar project online.
Another man in Texas said he saw a similar tiny picnic table and "had to make it."
"Now I'm waiting for squirrels," Brad G. said on Twitter. "I hope they don't have a stay at home order."
Lucy Small also shared a photo of a mini picnic table -- with a squirrel enjoying it! -- on Twitter.
Cue dozens of other people sharing their squirrel restaurants on social media. Some left out dishes of nuts and seeds for the animals and another posted an "all you can eat" sign next to theirs.
Aren't handy with woodworking? You can buy an already-made mini picnic table from makers on Etsy.
Building small furniture for the creatures of the outdoors might not be your thing, but there are plenty of other things you can do to keep yourself busy.
- Go for a walk
- Play a board game
- Try cooking a new dish at home
- Ride a bicycle or rollerblade
- Try a new at-home workout
- Clear out your closet/ get rid of old clothes
- Have a picnic in your backyard
