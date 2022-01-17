Betty White the dog has been adopted!

Betty White the dog was adopted by the Ybarra family. She's expected to have plenty of fun at the Ybarra household with her two new human siblings.

HOUSTON — We have some good news to share!

The six-month-old white, Maltese-mix puppy who was found on the streets of Houston, and later named Betty White, has found her a forever home.

The Houston Humane Society shared the exciting update Monday, which would have been the real Betty White's 100th birthday.

The Houston Humane Society took Betty White in and after she was found wandering in the cold just days after the real Betty passed away, which is one of the reasons she was named Betty White.

After a fresh cut and a little love and care, Betty was put on the organization's adoption list. In less than two hours, the organization posted to its website that it reached its application limit.

But Betty White is not the only dog that needs a forever home. The Houston Humane Society encourages those looking for a four-legged family member to visit their website and check out their adoption list.

#BettyWhiteChallenge

January 17, 2022 would have been Betty White's 100 birthday. In honor of the famed actress, fans of hers created the #BettyWhiteChallenge to encourage people to donate to local animal shelters for her birthday.

Betty White was the ultimate animal lover and advocate.