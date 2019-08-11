BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Have allergies but want an adorable pup to love on? Bastrop County Animal Services is providing an opportunity for you to spread the love – allergy free.

Bastrop County Animal Services announced on Facebook it will have a number of small breed, hypoallergenic dogs that are fixed up for adoption today on Friday, Nov. 8.

The shelter said that they will have "various mixes of Mini Schnauzers, Yorkies, and Maltese's."

These dogs need professional grooming on a regular basis and are best suited for experienced dog owners who do not have children or cats, according to the shelter.

The dogs are primarily younger adult dogs that range from 1 to about 7 years old.

RELATED:

Craft brewery puts rescue dogs on beer labels to find them forever homes

Pregnant rescue pitbull has maternity shoot just days before giving birth

Austin Pets Alive! helps Humane Society of Southeast Texas in wake of Tropical Storm Imelda

If you're interested in adopting one of these adorable dogs, the shelter asks potential adopters to complete a two-page application form to be considered. The forms can be picked up and turned in at the shelter itself or downloaded and emailed to bwatsondds@gmail.com.

The Facebook post said the dogs will be on a "first come first serve basis from approved applications," and that the adoption fee will be $130. The shelter also would like those who are comfortable with shy and scared dogs to indicate so.

Those who are approved will be able to meet the available dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

You can find a list of all the shelter animals up for adoption online.

WATCH: Rescue animals in Austin helping children heal

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Former Austin police assistant chief apologizes after complaint alleges he sent racist texts

Austin police seeking missing 15-year-old boy

14-year-old inventor 'solves' blind spots for drivers

Corpus Christi police need your help to identify child abuse suspect