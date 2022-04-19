Austin Pets Alive! temporarily waiving puppy adoption fees at its Town Lake Animal Center

Puppy adoption fees will be waived through April 24, but surgery deposits still apply.

AUSTIN, Texas — Need a puppy? Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) says it has so many puppies at its Town Lake Animal Center (TLAC) location that is waiving puppy adoption fees between now and Sunday, April 24.

APA! said it needs to make room in its kennels for the puppies that have been treated and tested negative for parvovirus. Though adoption fees are waived during the "Pop Up Puppy Special," surgery deposits still apply.

APA! said if you're able to adopt or foster a puppy, go to the TLAC at 1156 West Cesar Chavez Street between now and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. If you adopt one of the puppies, they will be enrolled in Thrive Pet Healthcare's Thrive Plus membership program for six months. That program includes unlimited vet exams.

Visit austinpetsalive.org for more information about puppies who need to be adopted.

APA! also noted that now is the time to sign up for the 11th Annual Paddle for Puppies event. Proceeds from the event go directly to APA!'s Parvo Puppy ICU.

