Austin Pets Alive! now allowing walk-in visits on weekends after being appointment only since the pandemic began

Austin Pets Alive! hopes that by reopening their doors to walk-in visitors on weekends, they will have more of their pets be adopted.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a year-and-a-half, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is opening its doors to walk-in visitors on weekends.

They reopened to walk-in visits on Saturday, and it was a full parking lot as people were coming to see the dogs and cats up for adoption.

APA! has been appointment-only for visits since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but are now allowing walk-in visitors on Saturdays and Sundays.

APA! is a no-kill facility that takes in animals that are considered overflow from other shelters. They also take in animals that need to be treated for illnesses or behavioral issues, as their big focus is keeping animals alive and finding them forever homes.



Right now, APA! has more than 120 dogs available, and they hope opening up their facility to all visitors on weekends will help find these pets homes.



"Because of the pandemic, some of them have been here a month or longer. Some have been here several months, and these are great dogs,” shared Laura Thomas, the Senior Dog Program Manager at Austin Pets Alive!. “So we're just hoping to get more eyes on them because we know as soon as people see them, they're going to fall in love with them."

Austin Pets Alive! is still appointment-only on weekdays, but on weekends you can feel free to walk-in and check out their pets from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.