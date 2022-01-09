Austin Pets Alive! needs help with parvo puppies

The shelter is in need of volunteers to help with laundry, kennel cleaning and giving the puppies fresh water and food while staff works on medical treatments.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) needs help caring for an influx of parvo puppies.

The shelter said it is expecting more than 40 sick puppies to be delivered to its Parvo Puppy ICU within a span of 48 hours. Some of the puppies arrived Wednesday and dozens more are expected to arrive before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Parvovirus can be deadly if left untreated, and APA! said the puppies arriving to its ICU were at risk of being euthanized at their previous shelters.

"Our greatest need right now is for volunteers to help us so we can focus on treating these sick puppies," said Fathom Collins, APA!’s Parvo ICU manager. "If you've never volunteered in our Parvo unit, we can teach you what you need to know. It’s super easy and really rewarding."

APA! said it needs volunteers to help with laundry, kennel cleaning and giving the puppies fresh food and water while the shelter's staff works on the medical treatments. APA! is looking for 10 to 12 volunteers to help in the Parvo ICU. Anyone interested in volunteering should email volunteer@austinpetsalive.org.

APA! also said that it is looking for foster or adoptive homes for seven puppies who have already been treated in the Parvo ICU and are testing negative. These puppies need to be taken by a foster or adopter so the shelter can make room for the new puppies arriving this week.

The already-treated puppies are ready to go to homes and can be found at APA!'s main location, located at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez Street. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, you can reach out at foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit APA! from noon to 6 p.m.

If you're unable to volunteer, foster or adopt but would like to help, APA! is accepting donations for the Parvo ICU's operations. Donations can be made here.

