Austin Pets Alive! in need of donations to help local animals survive winter storm

Austin Pets Alive! executive director worries about animals freezing to death during winter storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — As temperatures continue to drop and roads freeze over, local animal advocates are working tirelessly to make sure cats and dogs across the Austin area aren't left out in the cold without a blanket at the very least.

Austin Pets Alive! workers said they need help before conditions worsen this week.

They're in need of heating pads, Styrofoam coolers, dog beds, heat lamps, and monetary donations.

Just as Central Texans aren't used to bone-chilling temperatures, our local animals aren't used to it either.

Dr. Ellen Jefferson, the executive director for Austin Pets Alive! told KVUE they've also been distributing bags of food to pet owners.

Jefferson fears that if – as a community – we don't step up for local animals, they won't make it through the storm.

"With the temperatures we're seeing the next couple of nights, it's very possible some animals are going to freeze to death," said Dr. Jefferson. "That's why we're working around the clock. We're working all weekend. We're taking donations ... we're giving out donations."

To learn how you can help, email: cold@austinpetsalive.org