APA! cat Sparkle welcomed two kittens, Abigail and Anthony, in the comfort of a loving foster home.

AUSTIN, Texas — On the first day of the new year, Austin Pets Alive! feline Sparkle introduced the shelter's first litter of kittens in 2021.

Sparkle welcomed her two kittens, Abigail and Anthony, in the comfort of a loving foster home, APA! said.

According to APA!, Sparkle is nearly 3 years old and will be available for adoption after her kittens are old enough to be adopted into their own forever home(s) in a couple months.

Until then, Sparkle, Abigail, and Anthony will be resting up in their foster home.

Here is a look at Sparkle, Abigail and Anthony:

PHOTOS: Sparkle welcomes first litter of kittens to Austin Pets Alive! 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Information about the adoption process can be found on APA!'s website.