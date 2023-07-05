Austin Pets Alive! treats 2 dogs that were each hit by car

"Sup My Dude" and "Tabasco" were brought into Austin Pets Alive! weeks apart with several injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two dogs are on the road to recovery after they were each hit by a car, according to Austin Pets Alive! (APA!).

"Sup My Dude" and "Tabasco" were brought in weeks apart with several injuries. "Sup My Dude" had a broken leg, and "Tabasco" broke both thighbones.

Dr. Morgan Siewert is a vet for the shelter and said, unfortunately, these types of cases are not uncommon.

"We see a decent number of hit-by-car dogs, and we are so lucky that we can have a vet examine them quickly upon arrival," Siewert said.

Depending on the extent of the injury, Siewert explained the pups are immediately put on a treatment plan.

"Sometimes, they do need surgery. And then sometimes, we have a specialty surgeon that comes to APA! or we kind of use one of the neighborhood surgeons in those type of cases," Siewert said.

These animals are just two of many who come into APA! for injuries and illnesses.

"Joe" was brought in on April 23 after being involved in a car accident. He fractured ribs and a fractured thighbone and was later diagnosed and treated for parvo, a contagious canine virus.

Another pup named "Paddles" is in recovery for parvo and is up for adoption.

APA! said "Sup My Dude" was adopted, which is ultimately the goal with all the animals that come in for help.

"We always hope that we have the ability to help our own animals, but sometimes members of our community don't have that ability, and, you know, we are here to help them when that arises," Siewert said.

