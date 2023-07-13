Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Animal Center partnering as overcrowding issues continue

APA! is waiving adoption fees through this weekend, and the AAC is waiving them indefinitely.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is helping the Austin Animal Center (AAC) with its overcrowding issues through a new partnership.

According to APA!, the partnership will see APA! care for up to 30 medium and large dogs at a time to help with space, in addition to the 120 to 250 animals APA! takes in from AAC each month.

"We understand the need for immediate solutions to Austin Animals Center’s overcrowding challenges," said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO of APA! "We have been actively working with AAC to help reduce the number of dogs housed in crates and ensure the animals get the lifesaving care they need. This is a stretch for APA! on top of the animals we are already serving who are at extreme risk of euthanasia. We need the community’s support to find foster homes for these new dogs so they can stay out of crates."

APA! said it will use its "foster-centric" approach to help provide temporary homes for the dogs until they get adopted. The shelter will also provide all necessary booster vaccines, flea treatments, heartworm treatments and deworming for the dogs. AAC will provide all initial medical care, including spaying/neutering procedures.

"We are excited for this new facet of our long- standing partnership with Austin Pets Alive!," said Don Bland, AAC’s chief animal services officer. "Austin’s animals are struggling, and we are grateful for APA! pivoting to help an additional number of Austin dogs on top of the medical animals they pull each month. Compensating APA! for assisting us with these dogs’ housing and care will allow us to get them out of wire crates and still keep them readily available for adoption while recognizing the additional strain on APA!’s system."

The AAC is waiving adoption fees indefinitely for all animals. The shelter is open for walk-in adoptions from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7201 Levander Loop, Building A.

Meanwhile, APA! is waiving adoption fees for on-site animals at its downtown location through Sunday, July 16. However, spay/neuter deposits still apply. APA! is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. at both of its locations, 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St. and 3118 Windsor Road.

To foster or adopt an AAC dog in APA!'s care, you can visit either APA!'s or the AAC's websites. You can also email APA! at matchmaker@austinpetsalive.org to get matched with a dog.

