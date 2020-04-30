AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on March 14.

Austin Pets Alive! announced that in the month of April, 544 cats and 581 dogs were adopted from APA! shelters, up 70% and 60% respectively from the previous year.

According to APA!, during the same period in 2019, 321 cats and 349 dogs were adopted. The organization said that despite the increase in adoptions, there are still a lot of cats and dogs that need to find their forever homes.

APA! said there are about 900 cats and 600 dogs that are looking to be adopted as of April 30. According to APA!, animal intakes have increased by approximately 50% due to other shelters having closed due to COVID-19.

Information about the adoption process can be found on APA!'s website.

