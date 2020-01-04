AUSTIN, Texas — Fosters across Central Texas are stepping up to take in pets while animal shelters are full. In fact, Austin Pets Alive! said its Town Lake location is the emptiness it's been in 70 years!

But now, it's "kitten season" – the time of year when cats are most likely to give birth, typically beginning in the spring and peaking during the summer – so shelters around Austin are expecting the usual influx of animals.

APA! said since so many people are staying home to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, they may see more cats and kittens in their neighborhoods than they're used to.

"If you see a cat or kitten in your yard, specifically kittens, observe for one to two hours and wait to see if the mama cat comes back. She could be out hunting for food, she could be out finding a safer location for their home base. You don't want to take those kittens before you see if Mama's there or not," said Katera Berent, the public relations and events manager for APA!.

APA! also said if you do decide to care for some kittens, there are resources on the shelter's website. But if you see kittens that are sick or injured, you should call Austin 3-1-1.

