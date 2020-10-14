x
Animals

Stolen kitten returned to Austin pet store

The kitten, Ryder, is currently up for adoption.

AUSTIN, Texas — A kitten is now back where he belongs after someone stole him from an Austin pet store.

Two people were caught on surveillance video taking the cat, Ryder, from an adoption center at Tomlinson's Feed on South Lamar on Monday afternoon. 

New Hope Animal Rescue was taking care of the kitten. Kelley Rice, the rescue's president and founder, posted about the "cat-napping" online and said Monday night, someone brought the kitten back.

"They probably think it's just a kitten. Who's going to miss a kitten? Us! He's our kitten, the kitten we have loved and raised and we're committed to finding him a really good home," Rice said. "You don't just walk out with our kitten and get away with it."

Ryder is still up for adoption. If you'd like to add him to your family, click here.

