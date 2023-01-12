Austin Guinea Pig Rescue seeking help after pets found dumped around Central Texas

The guinea pigs have been found as far north as Round Rock and as south as Buda.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Guinea Pig Rescue is seeking the public's help after dozens of pet guinea pigs have been found dumped across Central Texas.

The group reported Wednesday that a breeder has been abandoning the animals along Interstate 35, MoPac and in bathrooms at city parks as far north as Round Rock and as south as Buda.

"We are getting calls weekly to come capture and rescue animals in desperate need of help, suffering from exposure, and many have health issues because they are satin breed animals, which have something called satin syndrome," a spokesperson for the organization said.

According to GuineaDad.com, satin syndrome is a group of complications that come from the animals carrying the satin gene, which puts them at risk of developing kidney disease and causes abnormal walking, increased breath rates, bone deformities and difficulty eating.

Austin Guinea Pig Rescue is pleading with this breeder to come surrender the animals to them, "no questions asked."

The organization can be reached at 512-648-6536 or austingpr@gmail.com.