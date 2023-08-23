Multiple Central Texas animal shelters reporting a rise in canine distemper cases

Austin Animal Center, Austin Pets Alive! and the Georgetown Animal Shelter are all in need of more fosters as canine distemper cases rise.

AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple Central Texas animal shelters are reporting a rise in canine distemper cases.

Canine distemper is a potentially deadly but treatable virus. Experts say its symptoms can be slow and dogs may not show signs for several weeks. Early on, dogs may show visible depression, lethargy and upper respiratory symptoms. As the condition progresses, they may begin to have seizures, paralysis or other neurological signs.

On Aug. 17, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) said it and the Austin Animal Center (AAC) were both urgently asking the community to foster dogs to help as the shelters dealt with a surge of distemper cases at AAC. The shelters said fosters were need to take home healthier distemper-positive dogs while APA! and AAC cared for the more severe cases.

APA! said if pet owners have other dogs at home, those dogs are safe if they are full vaccinated and up-to-date on their distemper/parvo vaccine. Dog owners can also obtain an antibody test from their veterinarian to ensure their dogs are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

“I have personally fostered hundreds of distemper dogs, and my dogs have never gotten sick,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, CEO of APA!. “The distemper/parvo vaccine is so effective that you typically don't see it spread in a vaccinated population, like in someone’s home. It is safe to foster distemper dogs as long as the other dogs at home are fully vaccinated."

On Aug. 21, AAC reiterated that it is continuing to experience an increase in distemper cases. So far this month, AAC has received 39 positive results from 94 dogs tested.

“As expected, the dogs testing positive are generally under a year old and have only been in the shelter for a few weeks, meaning they didn’t have time to build up appropriate vaccination immunity before being exposed,” said Dr. Debbie Elliott, AAC’s head veterinarian. “We are seeing a range of symptoms, from dogs that aren’t showing any signs to dogs developing seizures. We have been working with experts at the University of Wisconsin Shelter Medicine Program as well as our partners at Austin Pets Alive! to provide treatment and slow the spread of disease through the shelter.”

AAC said it is continuing to seek fosters and adopters for healthy, vaccinated dogs. All adoption fees are waived, and staff is available to process walk-in fosters daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The increase in distemper cases isn't exclusive to Austin. The Georgetown Animal Shelter said it has also seen an increase in dogs with distemper and it needs the community's help to move healthy dogs out of the shelter to separate them from and create isolation space for the sick dogs.

The Georgetown Animal Shelter said it has had one confirmed case of distemper and six presumptive cases. The initial dog came to the shelter on July 31 and started showing symptoms on Aug. 17. They went to the vet on Aug. 18 and tested positive for the virus on Aug. 22. The shelter said the dog was not found in Georgetown, and the specific details of how it might have contracted distemper are unknown.

“We desperately need the community’s help to foster or adopt our current, healthy dogs, so we can limit the spread of this devastating disease,” Animal Services Manager April Haughey said. “We are taking every step we can to clean and sanitize the shelter and isolate potentially infected dogs, but with how this virus spreads and with the shelter being over capacity, we don’t have other options.”

The Georgetown shelter said it needs 15 healthy dogs to move into foster or adoptive homes as soon as possible.

Learn more about canine distemper. Check out the links below for more information about fostering or adopting from the three shelters being impacted:

Adopt or foster a dog from AAC

Adopt or foster a dog from APA!

Adopt or foster a dog from Georgetown Animal Shelter