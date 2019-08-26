AUSTIN, Texas — More deer continue to die on Austin roads as more drivers continue to hit them.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, most of these deer collisions are happening in northwest Austin near Loop 360, Spicewood Springs Road and RM 2222. There is more greenery in those areas, but those collisions are also happening closer to downtown.

It's a problem that used to be only common out in the county, but as the City continues to stretch out, there have also been dozens of incidents scattered across South and southeast Austin.

According to Austin police, there have been about 100 cases of reported deer collisions from the beginning of 2017 through the end of May 2019.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say that with more deer popping up in urban areas, all drivers need to be more vigilant no matter where they are.

"We just have a lot of deer, and a lot of neighborhoods, and of course a lot of traffic, so you put those together and you're going to have these encounters," said TPW.

TPW said if someone hits and injures a deer outside of the city limits, they can euthanize it themselves if they have the ability to do so. They just need to call TPW for permission.

