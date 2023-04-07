South Austin couple says they've been attacked by hawk several times

Some Austin homeowners say their summer is off to a rough start because of an aggressive hawk that's on the attack.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A guest has made a home in the neighborhood of Dan Spence and his wife – a broad-shouldered hawk that the couple says is dangerous.

Two summers ago, the couple noticed a hawk was hanging out close to their home when it started attacking them.

"I was out taking the garbage out, and I had a hard hat on and some goggles – got hit in the face. It had to be from the front because it drew blood," Spence said.

Altogether, the couple and their neighbor have been attacked by a hawk six times.

"The scary part is just the memory of it. So any time you go outside, obviously, in the back of your head, you're like, 'You're just waiting for us.' And just like, bam, because that's how fast this thing goes down. You don't see it coming," Spence said.

They now use umbrellas to protect themselves when they step outside.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports hawks and owls can be aggressive towards people, particularly during nesting season, when the birds defend their nests. The couple said they have seen two babies in the bird's nest.

Texas A&M AgriLife Research said hawks breed in the spring, build nests by April and fledge young by May to early July.

"It's ruined her summer, for sure. My main concern is they do carry avian flu, West Nile virus and Lyme disease," Spence said. "Just going outside is anxiety."

Related Articles



Texas Parks and Wildlife said hawks, owls, eagles and all other nongame birds and songbirds are "protected" by laws and may not be killed, picked up, possessed or taken from their nest.

"We're in their space. This is their home," Spence said. "These are their trees, and it's a beautiful bird. And we would like it to fledge and go away and not come back."

The couple is waiting it out so they can once again be empty nesters.

Once the hawk leaves, Spence and his wife will put deterrents around their yard so the birds will make their nests elsewhere.

Isabella Basco on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram