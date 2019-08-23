AUSTIN, Texas — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants you to help them determine their cutest K9 in honor of "National Dog Day" on Monday, Aug. 26. And Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's own K9, "Muk," is in the final four!

Voting opened for the general public at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the TSA's Instagram account. Voting closes at midnight.

The TSA's cutest K9s are, from left to right: Muk from Austin-Bergstrom, Figor from Chicago Midway International Airport, Alfie from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Donna from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The K9s were nominated by TSA handlers from airports across the U.S. According to the TSA, K9 teams are most often seen working in the security checkpoint of airports, assisting with TSA screening operations. Because explosives are the greatest threat to the aviation system, these pups are "an effective tool to deter and detect the introduction of explosive materials into the transportation system."

TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide. You can learn more about the TSA's explosive detection canine training program on their YouTube page.

The winner of the "Cutest K9" contest will be announced on Monday on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

