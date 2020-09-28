Austin shelters could euthanize 'high-risk' animals without delay for public safety under proposed code revision

Under the code revision, a new exception would give shelters the option to euthanize a dog if it meets criteria of a "high-risk" assessment.

Austin's Animal Advisory Commission is considering a language change to City code that would allow city animal shelters to euthanize animals deemed too dangerous to be adopted or claimed by other shelters.

In its Sept. 14 meeting, committee members discussed adding an exception to the city's animal euthanization process, which would essentially give shelters the option to euthanize a small number of dogs in the interest of keeping employees and the public safe, without permitting previous owners or other shelters to claim the animals.

Under current code, Austin shelters cannot euthanize an animal without first giving two days' notice to other shelters, previous owners and surrenderers, so they have the chance to claim the animal instead. The proposed code revision would allow for an exception to this ordinance. If passed, the change would allow shelters to euthanize a dog without delay if it met four of the six guidelines on a "high-risk assessment" form.

Here are the proposed criteria:

Multiple bites in either a single incident or multiple incidents

Escalation patterns to bite incidents (minor to moderate or severe, or moderate to severe)

No obvious warning preceding a bite or bites

Once the bite occurs, the dog’s behavior appears to return to normal

When unprovoked (as defined by city code), the dog’s reaction to other animals and all types of people (adult and/or children) appears to be dangerous and threatening

Shelter staff cannot safely interact with the dog

Jo Anne Norton, a member of the Animal Advisory Commission, brought up the proposed code revision to the commission members after an employee at the Austin Animal Center was attacked by an American bulldog, Snowball. According to Jennifer Olohan, Austin Animal Center program manager, Snowball had a prior history of biting and aggressive behavior. This incident reportedly happened one month after Austin City Council adopted its euthanization ordinance that requires the two-day notice.

In the Sept. 14 meeting, Norton said out of the 18,841 dogs and cats taken into Austin animal shelters in 2019, this proposed code exception would have applied to three dogs.

“There’s a small group (of dogs) that probably should not be offered for (rescue) because they’re just too dangerous to the public,” Norton said.

Norton also shared an anecdote of another dog, Bud. Bud came to Austin Animal Center for quarantine on Jan. 8, 2020 for a "minor provoked bite." Bud was brought back to Austin Animal Center on Feb. 2, 2020, for a second time after the owner claimed Bud bit him in a "moderate and unprovoked" incident. Shelter staff also noted Bud had multiple behavior observation notes about his lunging, hard stares and barking from in his kennel, according to the city work note. Bud was returned to his owner per Right to Rescue. Then, after being returned to his owner, Bud was found unrestrained at a railroad track, where his owner kept Bud because the neighbors complained about Bud because they were afraid of him. Bud was impounded and returned to Austin Animal Shelter again, where under their care, he reportedly barked, lunged and snapped at various staff members. Austin Animal Center notified the owner on May 15, 2020, that Bud was at risk for euthanasia with a deadline of May 22 to reclaim him. Austin Animal Center also sent a seven-day notification to at-risk rescue partners on May 18. Bud was not pulled by either the owner nor the at-risk partners and was euthanized on May 27, 2020.

When applying the "high-risk assessment" to Bud, the dog met four of the six criteria, and would be an example of the proposed euthanization exception: multiple bites in either a single incident or multiple incidents, escalation patterns to bite incidents (minor to moderate or severe, or moderate to severe), no obvious warning preceding a bite or bites, and shelter staff cannot safely interact with the dog.

Under the proposed code revision, Bud would be eligible for the exception and the shelter could move forward with euthanization without informing the previous owner or other shelters.

Norton said the group’s solution would not interfere with the City’s No Kill Implementation Plan, which was adopted in 2010. Since March 2010, the Austin Animal Center has saved more than 90% of the approximately 20,000 animals entering the shelter each year, according to the City website.

The Animal Advisory Commission did not vote on the code amendment, citing concerns with the specific language of the revision. The language in the code only refers to conducting a "high-risk assessment," but does not specifically clarify the application of the assessment. Other commission members noted that the lack of application of the assessment form would allow shelters to determine when an animal meets "high-risk."

“If your goal was that those objective criteria (included in the presentation) should be the ones that determine whether a dog qualifies as high-risk, they should be in the language of the ordinance change,” Commissioner Ryan Clinton said.

Despite the language concerns, some commission members were supportive of the code revision for the purpose of improving the safety of shelter workers and the general public.