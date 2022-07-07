Austin Animal Center asks for community help, restricting animal intakes starting Sept. 13

AAC currently has over 700 animals, with 67 dogs living in temporary pop-up crates due to a lack of space to hold extra animals.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center will be restricting intakes of animals to emergencies only starting Sept. 13 amid overpopulation issues.

The shelter is asking for community members to once again give assistance to their over-population problem. During the month of August, the shelter held a "Clear the Shelters" event, wherein 63 cats and 47 dogs were adopted into new homes, but there are still too many animals within the shelter's care.

AAC currently has over 700 animals, with 67 dogs living in temporary pop-up crates due to a lack of space to hold extra animals. This has led to the management team deciding to temporarily restrict intake of animals, starting Sept. 13, to an emergency-only basis. Animals who are injured or present a clear public safety risk will be taken in.

“Shelters nationwide are struggling. We really need community members to foster or adopt a dog,” said Assistant City Manager Stephanie Hayden-Howard. “Maintaining our no-kill status takes a village, and our City shelter can’t do it without you.”

AAC is continuing to waive all adoption fees for those interested in adopting a new furry friend. A second "Clear the Crates" adoption event will be held on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m., with all adoptable dogs in a tent on the front lawn.

Only three times since the AAC has become a no-kill shelter in 2011 has it had to restrict animal intakes:

Once in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Twice in 2016 due to capacity issues

“We are temporarily restricting intake now to ensure we can continue to provide the level of animal care that our community expects,” said Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland. “When all animals in our care can be placed in regular kennels instead of relying on temporary pop up crates, we can fully open again.”

Residents that need assistance with an injured animal are requested to take these steps before bringing them into the center:

Contact 3-1-1 and advise the operator that you need assistance with an animal and would like to speak with an animal protection officer

Wait for the animal protection officer to pick up the animal. Do not bring the animal to the center

If a loose pet is found that is not injured, refer to the AAC's website.

The AAC is open to those who would like to adopt an animal or reclaim their pet Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning on Sept. 25, the center will extend operational hours to include Sundays.

