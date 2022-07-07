x
Animals

Austin Animal Center in need of emergency fosters

The shelter said high temperatures are leaving staff with limited space to house dogs.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center needs help immediately.

The animal shelter said in an Instagram post that with high heat indices expected this weekend, the shelter currently at 115% capacity for medium and large dogs and a possible large influx of animals due early next week due to evictions, it is in "a beyond critical situation."

The shelter said it can't house dogs in its "truckport" when it gets this hot, but it already has 15 dogs in crates in its conference room and rented storage container.

"There simply is nowhere else to safely and humanely house dogs," the shelter said in the post.

The shelter said if you are able to foster a medium or large dog for one week, it is currently processing emergency fosters every day through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you'd like to help but can't foster, the shelter is also accepting crate donations on the east side of the building near the big metal gate.

If you'd like to help by adopting an animal, all adoption fees are currently waived. You can view adoptable animals here.

