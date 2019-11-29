AUSTIN, Texas — It's the 'purrfect' time to adopt!

The Austin Animal Center (AAC) will be waiving adoption fees for their "Black FURiday" adoption event from Friday, Nov. 29 until Sunday, Dec. 1.

"This time of year, people tend to have some extra time off work, which can be great for helping your new pet adjust to the home and get some quality bonding time in those first few days," said Jennifer Olohan, the communications and media program manager for AAC.

AAC is currently overcapacity, which means there are more than 800 dogs and cats in need of permanent homes – and all of them will be eligible for the waived adoption fee during Black FURiday.

"Most of these animals will spend Thanksgiving alone in their kennel this week. By doing events like Black FURiday, we're trying our hardest to make sure they get to spend the next holiday with their new family," Olohan said.

AAC will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for Black Friday and will return to its regular hours on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

AAC is located at 7201 Leander Loop.

