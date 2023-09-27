Audit report details inefficiency at Austin Animal Center

The audit report found that the City of Austin's "animal welfare priorities conflict with each other."

AUSTIN, Texas — An audit of the office that oversees the Austin Animal Center (AAC) has revealed significant issues at the shelter, including dogs being kept in too-small cages, dirty conditions and strained relationships with stakeholders.

The audit, conducted by the City of Austin's Office of the City Auditor on the Animal Services Office, was directed by the city council via a resolution passed last summer. The council directed the city auditor to perform an audit of the Animal Service Office's effectiveness and to hire an external animal shelter expert who was knowledgeable about "no kill" policies and practices to identify recommendations to improve the AAC's flow of operations and quality of care.

More recently, Austin City Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly (District 6) has also raised concerns about overcrowding at the AAC.

The objective of the audit was to determine:

Why the AAC has been overcrowded and animal intake has been restricted

If animals in AAC's possession receive necessary care and humane treatment

If the City's live release goal of 95% is sustainable at the ACC's current level of support

In summary, the audit found that the "City's animal welfare priorities conflict with each other." The audit report states that under the current conditions, the AAC is not able to serve as an open-intake shelter while providing humane care for the animals in its possession and maintaining its goal live release rate.

"While AAC has consistently met and exceeded its goal live release rate for cats and dogs, these successes have come at the expense of animal care, and AAC has had to close its intake of new animals due to overcrowding," the audit report reads.

The report stated that the AAC doesn't have a strategic plan to balance the City's priorities, and the audit also found other issues, including data reliability, strained relationships with partners and issues with the shelter's physical conditions, including animal waste on the ground and algae in outdoor animal pools.

To address the audit's findings, the Office of the City Auditor has issued six recommendations for the AAC:

The City Manager should work with the city council, AAC and key stakeholders to establish a policy that balances the "no kill" goals, the community's intake needs and the humane treatment of animals. This policy should be adaptable to changing conditions and resources and should be clearly communicated to all stakeholders The Chief Animal Services Office should work with stakeholders to develop, implement and monitor a strategic plan that, at a minimum, should: Address how the shelter should balance its mission "to serve as a safety net" for lost and homeless animals while maintaining its live release goal Identify resources needed to achieve and sustain AAC's mission Be reviewed and approved by City leadership The Chief Animal Services Officer should: Establish, implement and monitor a sanitary plan for the shelter Develop, implement and monitor a process for cleaning all areas of the shelter Identify resources needed to address the structural issues noted in the audit report and address those issues if possible The Chief Animal Services Officer should ensure staff and volunteers are trained and monitored The City Manager should: Work with an independent third party to set up engagement sessions with key AAC stakeholders Implement an approach for building and maintaining trust across the AAC's internal and external stakeholders The Animal Services Officer should periodically verify data to ensure that it is accurate, complete and consistent across different systems

The Office of the City Auditor was set to present its findings and recommendations to the Austin City Council's Audit and Finance Committee on Wednesday morning.