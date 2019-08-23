AUSTIN, Texas — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the winner of the "Cutest K9" contest in honor of "National Dog Day," and, unfortunately, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's K9, "Muk," didn't make the cut.

The TSA's cutest K9 finalists were, from left to right: Muk from Austin-Bergstrom, Figor from Chicago Midway International Airport, Alfie from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Donna from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

TSA

The TSA announced Monday morning that Alfie from Phoenix's airport came out on top.

The K9s were nominated by TSA handlers from airports across the U.S. According to the TSA, K9 teams are most often seen working in the security checkpoint of airports, assisting with TSA screening operations. Because explosives are the greatest threat to the aviation system, these pups are "an effective tool to deter and detect the introduction of explosive materials into the transportation system."

TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide. You can learn more about the TSA's explosive detection canine training program on their YouTube page.

