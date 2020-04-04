AUSTIN, Texas — After a flood warning was issued in Travis and Hay's counties for storms in the Austin area on Friday, Austin Pets Alive!'s Town Lake Animal Center took on water.

The organization posted a video on Twitter showing efforts to pump water out of the shelter as rain continued to pour down. The person in the video said outdated drainage systems of the 70-year-old facility have effectively turned the site into a "big pond."

APA! issued the following statement regarding the flooding:

"We are experiencing flooding at our TLAC shelter tonight. As they say, when it rains, it pours. Our staff onsite has been incredibly resilient, making things work during this pandemic no matter what, and that's why we continue to need the community's support. Many of our dogs are luckily in foster homes because of this community, but we do still have animals onsite and we're working hard to keep them safe and dry."

APA! said the best way to help out at this time is to continue providing donations, which can be made online.

