According to Austin Pets Alive!, 82% of the animals at the Town Lake Animal Center are currently in foster homes.

The organization said this is the emptiest the center has been in 70 years. More than 1,100 animals are currently being fostered throughout the Austin area.

APA! said that despite the large number of animals being fostered, more foster homes are still needed. The organization said it took in more than 300 animals in just this past week.

To find out how to help or to make a donation, visit APA!'s website.

