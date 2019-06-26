KENANSVILLE, Fla. -- A pair of albino alligators at a Florida wildlife park are expecting sharp-toothed bundles of joy.

Snowflake and her mate Blizzard, who live at Wild Florida in Kenansville, south of Kissimmee, produced 19 eggs.

Park staff are incubating the eggs, and on Wednesday the park released a video showing the eggs are displaying signs of being fertile.

“Alligator moms are some of the best moms out there in the animal kingdom, but unfortunately, Snowflake is blind due to her albinism,” Wild Florida co-owner and co-founder Dan Munns told WFTV.

“To ensure these eggs have the highest chance of survival, we’re relocating the eggs to a more secure location to help protect them from natural predators and monitor their progress,” Munns said.

The park website said it got the alligator pair in May 2017, and the gators are the first albino breeding pair in Central Florida. Blizzard is 12 years old, and Snowflake is 23 years old.

