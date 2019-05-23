AUSTIN, Texas — Actor Woody Harrelson sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott requesting him to shut down events like the "wild hog catch" near Bandera, Texas.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization had some of its members witness the pigs being grabbed by the ears, tail or snout, and being dragged across the sand while they tried to escape. PETA said witnesses also saw pigs running into fencing, bloodying their faces in an attempt to escape.

"I have a lot of pride in my home state and the compassionate, independent spirit of my fellow Texans," Harrelson said. "That's why I was shocked to learn about the cruelty that pigs are subjected to at something called the 'Bacon Bash.'"

The event was in March and a recent video was released on PETA's website.

"The world doesn't need more bullies," said Harrelson.

The full letter can be read below:

Dear Gov. Abbott,

I have a lot of pride in my home state and the compassionate, independent spirit of my fellow Texans. That's why I was shocked to learn about the cruelty that pigs are subjected to at something called the "Bacon Bash" held near Bandera.

At this year's event in March, which eyewitnesses recorded, screaming, frightened pigs were chased around an arena. They were grabbed by their ears, tails, and snouts and hauled by their legs while their faces were dragged through the sand and they desperately tried to escape. Participants tackled pigs, jumped on them, and hit them, and event staff kicked them in the head.

This violent spectacle encourages children and adults alike to scare, injure, and torment animals for entertainment. The world doesn't need more bullies. Texas law prohibits inflicting unnecessary and unjustified pain and suffering on animals, so I implore you to make sure that the law is upheld here—and to issue an executive order banning this event.

Thank you for your attention to this crucial matter.

