AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown resident Laura House and her husband, Grahm Donovan, caught the culprits that snagged their dog's favorite squeaky toy on their home's security camera.

Turns out, it was a pair of foxes.

House said that her blind and mostly deaf dog uses the specific dolphin toy that was stolen to keep active, as it's the only one she and Donovan could find that was soft, squeaky and light enough to keep him playing.

After contacting the toy's manufacturer, House learned that the toy is no longer in production.

Laura House Foxes keep stealing our dog toys! Yes, I know of the rabid fox reports in Austin, but this isn't about that. It's actually a bit of a peculiar request. You can see that the each fox in the video...

WATCH: 2 Georgetown foxes steal dog toys

RELATED: Second fox tests positive for rabies in northwest Travis County

These fox sightings come shortly after two foxes in the Austin area have tested positive for rabies. The second fox was found dead in an empty lot a week ago and had no known contact with any humans or domestic animals, while the first fox tested positive a week earlier after biting a Travis County woman.

The Austin Animal Center lists the following tips for preventing rabies on their website:

Vaccinate your dogs and cats

Restrain your pets; do not allow them to roam freely in public

Avoid contact with wild animals and unknown dogs and cats

Do not touch sick or injured animals

If your pet is bitten, scratched or in a fight with any animal, call 311

If you see an animal that is turning in circles, twitching or foaming at the mouth, you should report them. If you have been bitten by a wild animal, call animal protection immediately at 311 or 512-974-5000 and also call a physician.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

8 Austin ISD schools get failing grades under Texas accountability system

23-year-old arrested after bringing 'several weapons' to Pease Park

San Diego photographer warns parents after son’s pictures appear on disturbing Instagram page