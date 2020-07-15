Travel publication names Amy's Ice Creams one of the top ice cream shops in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday, July 19, is National Ice Cream Day! To honor that, travel publication TravelAwaits created a list of the 15 tastiest ice cream shops in the country – and an Austin favorite made the cut!
Amy's Ice Creams has been serving up unique scoops of ice cream in Austin since 1984. The chain has 14 Austin locations, plus shops in Houston and San Antonio.
TravelAwaits said Amy's does the standard ice cream flavors "exceptionally well," calling out the brand's signature Mexican vanilla, but also touched on some of Amy's weirder offerings. The publication highlighted All Thai'd up, which blends ginger, basil and coconut flavors, and Big Boy Breakfast, which is essentially breakfast in a bite, with maple syrup, chunks of waffle cone and ground cinnamon.
TravelAwaits describes itself as "the premier online publication for travelers aged 50+."
