Habitat for Humanity breaks ground at new Austin neighborhood

Habitat for Humanity is building a new neighborhood after running out of space at Scenic Point.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The summer sizzle is letting up a bit. That means it's once again time for building season for Austin Habitat for Humanity.

Each week, the community and local businesses come together to provide affordable housing to deserving families. For the past several years, Habitat has built dozens of affordable homes in Austin's Scenic Point neighborhood.

One of those homes was for a woman named Loana – a build KVUE followed from start to finish.

"Finally," she said as she entered her finished home. "It's like a dream come true to have my house."

Another build was for a woman named Regina.

"I'm feeling blessed," she said as she stood inside her brand new kitchen. "I can't find the words. God answered my prayers."

But space in that neighborhood ran out.

"Time to put on the hardhat," KVUE's Rob Evans said. "We are at a new site!

Fresh dirt, just a few miles from the previous site. The new neighborhood is where 23 families will plant roots, where companies like Austin-born National Instruments will come to show their support for their home town and where future homeowners will put in 200 hours of what they call "sweat equity." All to help the next generation of homeowners.

Habitat needs more volunteers, and it also needs more potential homeowners. The amount of money a family can make to qualify for a home has gone up, so more people are eligible.

Rob Evans on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram