Forsyth County teacher Tammy Waddell passed away from cancer earlier this month and at her funeral, many people honored her final request: that instead of flowers, people bring backpacks full of school supplies for students in need.

A tweeted photo of the chapel filled with backpacks went viral and was viewed more than 1 million times, all over the world.

My cousin’s final request at her funeral was Backpacks full of supplies for needy students instead of flowers. A teacher to the end. @TeachersNet @edutopia @EdWeekTeacher pic.twitter.com/eGig25tYwH — Dr. Brad Johnson (@DrBradJohnson) June 19, 2018

About 100 other teachers who had taught alongside Tammy over the years stood as honorary pallbearers. They carried the filled backpacks out and back to their schools to those students in need.

Honorary pallbearers... Teachers who had taught with her through the years... pic.twitter.com/CyB2pBbBNy — Dr. Brad Johnson (@DrBradJohnson) June 19, 2018

An education organization in the United Kingdom saw the tribute and is sending even more backpacks to Forsyth County in Tammy's honor.

