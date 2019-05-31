SAN ANTONIO, Texas — 'Game of Thrones' may have come to an [bitter] end. But starting next year, fans of the show will be able to explore Westeros and Essos for real.

To make things even more magical, Cruise Croatia is holding a contest to send one lucky "Game of Thrones" fan and three of their friends on a luxury cruise to see some of the show's iconic filming locations.

Croatia was home to many of the hit show’s most iconic locations, including King’s Landing itself, as well as Qarth, Braavos, and the Westeros Riverland.

The contest officially closes at midnight on June 9 and a winner will be announced on June 13.

The winner will be contacted by email and announced on social media. Cruise Croatia asks that contestants follow them on Facebook for the announcement, as well as more exciting Game of Thrones news.

Prize Details

The lucky winner will win an exclusive luxury 7-night Game of Thrones-themed cruise across Croatia, including expertly guided Game of Thrones tours in both Split and Dubrovnik. The fabulous prize includes:

7 nights on board a luxury yacht cruise with breakfast and lunch included daily and a private balcony

Game of Thrones filming locations tour in both Split and Dubrovnik, with English speaking Game of Thrones expert

Croatia’s leading Game of Thrones expert as the guide in Dubrovnik

Visits the spectacular Krka National Park and beautiful waterfalls

Discover Croatia’s iconic UNESCO listed cities

Enjoy beachside cocktails on the Cosmopolitan island of Hvar

Game of Thrones welcome pack on arrival

Enjoy an epic farewell party in the Kings Landing

International return economy flights

The cruise departs on August 8, 2020, and will return on August 15, 2020.

Passengers will get a glimpse of fictional sites from Westeros and Essos such as King's Landing, Meereen, Braavos, and more.

Cruise Croatia

Cabins on the ship, which holds 38 passengers, start at $1,895 per person. For more information, click here.