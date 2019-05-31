SAN ANTONIO, Texas — 'Game of Thrones' may have come to an [bitter] end. But starting next year, fans of the show will be able to explore Westeros and Essos for real.
To make things even more magical, Cruise Croatia is holding a contest to send one lucky "Game of Thrones" fan and three of their friends on a luxury cruise to see some of the show's iconic filming locations.
Croatia was home to many of the hit show’s most iconic locations, including King’s Landing itself, as well as Qarth, Braavos, and the Westeros Riverland.
The contest officially closes at midnight on June 9 and a winner will be announced on June 13.
The winner will be contacted by email and announced on social media. Cruise Croatia asks that contestants follow them on Facebook for the announcement, as well as more exciting Game of Thrones news.
Prize Details
The lucky winner will win an exclusive luxury 7-night Game of Thrones-themed cruise across Croatia, including expertly guided Game of Thrones tours in both Split and Dubrovnik. The fabulous prize includes:
- 7 nights on board a luxury yacht cruise with breakfast and lunch included daily and a private balcony
- Game of Thrones filming locations tour in both Split and Dubrovnik, with English speaking Game of Thrones expert
- Croatia’s leading Game of Thrones expert as the guide in Dubrovnik
- Visits the spectacular Krka National Park and beautiful waterfalls
- Discover Croatia’s iconic UNESCO listed cities
- Enjoy beachside cocktails on the Cosmopolitan island of Hvar
- Game of Thrones welcome pack on arrival
- Enjoy an epic farewell party in the Kings Landing
- International return economy flights
The cruise departs on August 8, 2020, and will return on August 15, 2020.
Passengers will get a glimpse of fictional sites from Westeros and Essos such as King's Landing, Meereen, Braavos, and more.
Cabins on the ship, which holds 38 passengers, start at $1,895 per person. For more information, click here.