A look at historical Austin contributions by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we're continuing our series of special reports about the fastest-growing minority segment in Austin.

He said it's a way for AAPIs living in Austin to remember their cultures, especially since his own path to the U.S. was a complicated one.

"It's for the community ... we got to know where we come," Tan said.

The center's developer, Alex Tan, makes sure it's a big to-do, because keeping these traditions alive is important for him.

With the exception of 2021 because of the pandemic, the center off Lamar Boulevard is the site of the annual Lunar New Year Celebration – one of the biggest holidays for AAPIs.

AAPIs and fellow Austinites have been flocking to the 180,000-square-foot outdoor center since its opening in 2006.

Chinatown Center in Austin is filled with dozens of Asian American and Pacific Islander restaurants and stores.

Forced out by a violent regime :

"And I remember in 1975 when the Khmer Rouge was coming," Tan recalled.

Tan was just a boy when the Khmer Rouge invaded Cambodia, a regime responsible for the genocide of more than 1.7 million people.

"All you hear is the bomb and the shooting and all that," he said.

He remembered how he and his family were forced from their home at gunpoint. In an instant, they lost their house, their business, everything. Barely escaping with their lives.

"I remember when my father, you know, when we get out, my father went and locked the door there and [he] pointed a gun to my father. He said, 'You still want to lock the door. This belongs to the government now.' And my father, like, 'OK, we go,'" Tan said.

The Tans made it out of Cambodia, escaping to Vietnam, and eventually made their way to refugee-friendly France, and then to the U.S.

He isn't the only Austinite with such haunting memories.

"No education, no family, no language, no culture, no country, no mother, no father. Nobody," said Channy Soeur, a fellow Cambodian refugee.

Like Tan, Channy Soeur was forced out of the country by the Khmer Rouge.

At 15 years old, he nearly lost his life defending Cambodia.

"Somebody threw a grenade and exploded next to me and I got hit by both legs and I bled from two o'clock in the morning until about 9 a.m.," Soeur said.

Just one day before the Khmer Rouge took over, Soeur escaped. And thanks to the Indochina Migration and Refugee Assistance Act of 1975, Soeur said he was one of 130,000 refugees allowed into the U.S.

At the time, he only knew three English words.

"Oh, I know three words real well – yes, no, OK," Soeur said.