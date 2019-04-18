HOUSTON — Two Houston women share a bittersweet bond.

Stacie Budd’s daughter, Taryn, died from an aneurysm at 28 years old.

“She went out for a run, came home and was going to take a bath. She ended up having a brain aneurysm. In a month she was going to get married,” said Budd.

Taryn was an organ donor. She donated her heart, lungs, liver, a kidney, cornea, skin and bones.

Her lungs and liver went to a woman named Tara Goodwin. Goodwin, 31, had spent her life in and out of the hospital due to cystic fibrosis.

The transplant surgery took place at Houston Methodist in November 2017.

“My life is just completely different. I went up the stairs on the way out of the hospital to the parking garage, which is something I never could have done before,” she said.

Less than 100 people have ever gotten a lung/liver transplant in the United States.

Taryn’s mom and Tara met for the first time in January.

Their friendship has grown ever since.

They hope their story inspires others to become organ donors.

“I call it bittersweet. Bitter that I’ve lost my baby, but then I can turn and see Tara and see life in her because of her,” said Stacie.

Stacie says meeting Taryn’s organ recipient has been the light in her sadness.

