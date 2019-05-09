AUSTIN, Texas — CASA of Travis County will be hosting their 10th annual Superhero Run on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Broadmoor Campus from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

CASA is a volunteer organization that advocates for children in the foster care system.

There will be a 5K run that opens up the Austin Distance Challenge, but there will also be a kids 1K run where the kids will be able to chase villains. It currently costs $40 for the 5K and $25 for the 1K.

There will also be a festival featuring an interactive graffiti wall, rock climbing, obstacle courses and more.

Callie Langford, the director of communications for CASA, said foster kids can easily relate to many superheroes.

"A lot of superheroes didn't come from a really traditional family background, kind of like kids in foster care," said Langford. "Our goal is that every kid grows up to be a superhero adult."

Funds raised from the event will go towards recruiting, screening and training the CASA volunteers.

The main volunteers work 15 to 20 hours a week and, after a chance to see the living conditions (teachers, family, doctors, etc.) of a foster child, will give a judge recommendations about what is best for the child.

Donations can be made at the CASA Superhero Run website.

