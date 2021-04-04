Will Texas wildflowers, bluebonnets make a comeback despite winter storm?

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, there is one thing needed to make it more likely to see a great showing of wildflowers this spring: more rain.

SAN ANTONIO — By looking at the images shared by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, you almost wouldn’t know a severe winter storm killed so many plants in February. Spring appears to have sprung – especially among the vast areas of the state parks.

The iconic Texas bluebonnets are popping up throughout the region, while other wildflowers are also making their colorful presence known.

Purple, pink, yellow, white – you name it. There’s a spectrum of colors we haven’t seen since last year. And if you're wondering if the chances are down that we'll see a great showing of wildflowers in the weeks to come, park officials say we just need some more steady rain to see the Hill Country transform into a colorful array of blooms.

Did Texas #bluebonnets survive the winter freeze? Check out our wildflower forecast with @WildflowerCtr at https://t.co/MHEXXNUQu0 pic.twitter.com/dtXDK9T0GK — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) March 16, 2021

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department created a Flickr album of dozens of beautiful wildflowers. Each picture has information saying at which state park it was taken. Some of the pictures look too good to be true, but TPWD said in a recent Facebook post, “Despite the winter storm, it should be a great season for wildflowers.”

If you’re thinking of making reservations to visit a state park, it’s important to know while most parks have already expanded their capacity to normal as of March 10 – others may continue to have some capacity limits. That’s because some parks are still recovering from the winter storm and are working on completing repairs.

“We’re excited to welcome more visitors to our parks,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “We want Texans to know that the safety of our visitors and our park staff is our top priority as we increase visitor capacity. Prior to COVID-19, and throughout the last year, our parks have seen growing visitation and our teams are working hard to accommodate those who want to get outside and experience the incredible natural and cultural resources our parks have to offer.”