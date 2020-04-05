HOUSTON — The United States Navy Blue Angels roared across the Houston area for a beautiful blue sky tribute to healthcare workers Wednesday afternoon.

They started in The Woodlands before heading south to Houston, west to Katy, Missouri City, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch, then back to downtown and The Texas Medical Center before heading south to Ellington.

WATCH REPLAY: On KHOU.com, app and on Twitter and our Facebook page.

Text your photos and videos to 713-526-1111 or post them on our Facebook page.

If you missed them today, there's another chance on Friday when they'll do another flyover featuring vintage planes and other unique aircraft.

Video of flyover

Check back for more videos soon!

Where did the Blue Angels fly?

The map shows the start of the flyover in The Woodlands, heading south and then following a path along the Eastex Freeway, over Humble and Kingwood through downtown Houston, over the Medical Center and then into southwest Houston and Sugar Land, Missouri City, heading up into the Katy and Cinco Ranch areas then east and north into Jersey Village and then southeast back over downtown and toward Ellington. It lasted about 30 minutes.

Tap here to enlarge the following map in a new window

Blue Angels path over Houston May 6, 2020

US Navy

North Texas flyover

The Blue Angels were right on schedule as they flew over the Dallas/Fort Worth area at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: Watch: The Navy's Blue Angels fly over the Dallas-Fort Worth area

Take a look at this video released by the Navy this morning. It shows the Blue Angels taking off for New Orleans, DFW and Houston.

RELATED: One of the Blue Angel pilots is an Aggie and Kingwood High School graduate!

HOUSTON WEATHER: The skies are clearing up nicely for today's flyover

ALSO READ: Here's when the Blue Angels will fly over Dallas-Fort Worth before Houston's flyover

Yes, there's another Houston flyover planned for Friday, May 8

Wednesday's Blue Angels arrival will be the first of two planned flyovers in the Houston area this week as this Friday, May 8, a collection of rare and vintage aircraft will also fly over parts of town.

ALSO READ: Rare, historic WWII planes taking to Houston skies Friday

RELATED: Here's what it looked like in the cockpit of the Blue Angels NYC flyover

Blue Angels and The Thunderbirds honor frontline workers nationwide

Last month it was announced the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force The Thunderbirds, would honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over various cities.

“America Strong is a way for both teams to show appreciation to the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers out there serving on the front line day-in and day-out,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. “This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time but we will get through this. We are all in this together.”

The Thunderbirds will not be joining the Blue Angels for the flyovers in Texas.