Wednesday, the "scholar-athletes" at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy got the surprise of a lifetime when former President Barack Obama showed up.

Video from the event shows at least one kid running toward the 44th president shouting his name excitedly.

Obama hung out with the kids and got a look at the after-school programming of the Youth Baseball Academy. He played a little pickup football with the kids and hit a baseball.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to students and coaches during his visit to the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy on May 22, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Paul Kim for the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy)

He also checked out the weekly farmers' market, which offers healthy and affordable produce to neighborhood families.

There are only two full-service supermarkets in Wards 7 and 8 in Washington D.C., so the Nationals, YMCA and a DC area CSA called 4P Foods have stepped in to create the 'Field of Greens.'

They've partnered to provide organic, healthy foods in the only year round Farmers Market in Ward 7.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama meets with students during his visit to the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy on May 22, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Paul Kim for the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy)

The Academy uses baseball, softball, and after-school enrichment to foster positive character development, academic achievement, and improved health among underserved youth in D.C.