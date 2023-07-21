This Austin-area honey bee farm wants everyone to know how important bees are

Bees are essential to people and the environment. They pollinate one-third of our food!

AUSTIN, Texas — Despite this scorching summer, we did see increased rainfall during the spring, which led to a wildflower boom that boosted the honey bee population. Experts say that's a great sign for a population that had been declining in recent years.

While some simply see the flying insects as a nuisance, KVUE Daybreak paid a visit to the Texas Honey Bee Farm to see just how crucial they are to our ecosystem.

Mention the word "bee" and you'll have the farm's owner, Tonya Phillips, buzzing with excitement. Her passion for nature and her curious mind make her well-suited for the job.

"On this property, I have probably about 50 to 70 colonies of bees. But they're scattered all around," Phillips said.

Millions of bees live on the Texas Honey Bee Farm's southwest Austin property. Phillips said while honey bees may be small, their environmental impact is huge.

"They're responsible for about one-third of the food we eat. There are foods that I love like blueberries, apples – you know, things that are pollinated by bees," she said.

Honey bees also help create medicines, provide food for wildlife and prevent soil erosion.

The City of Bee Cave understands their importance. In March, Bee Cave became the first city in the U.S. to protect its bees by declaring them "honorary residents" of the city.

"As we open the hives, we are only looking for problems," Phillips said.

Issues include a parasite known as the varroa mite, which is like a flea on a dog.

"The varroa mite chews on the fat bodies of bees, which depletes their nutrition and makes them weaker," Phillips said.

Phillips also wants to check in on the queen to make sure she's laying eggs. She said the queen would be nothing without her workers.

"The worker bees are the eyes and ears and brains. They do all the work. They know everything that's going on, and they communicate that through dancing inside the hive to the rest of the bees and to the queen. So, they tell her what to do," Phillips said.

She wants people to know that, just like humans, bees need space and respect.

"If you're swatting them, if you're stepping on them or if you try to open their bee colony or cut a limb off a tree that has bees in it, then of course they are going to sting," Phillips said.

And last but not least, Phillips said if you come across a hive, simply leave it be. Don't approach it, and call a professional beekeeper to see if they can safely remove it for you.

If you'd like visit the Texas Honey Bee Farm, it is open Wednesday through Saturday. The farm offers tours and you can check out their store and buy all kinds of bee products.

