x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

features

Happy 109th birthday, Kam Wong!

Local police made sure the Tampa native could still celebrate her big day.
Credit: Tampa Police Department
Kam Wong, 109, celebrates a socially distant birthday outside Palm Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Visits to senior living facilities are still restricted because of the coronavirus, but one resident had a celebration too big to be put off -- even during the pandemic.

So the Tampa Police Department stepped up to throw Kam Wong a birthday party to remember. The Tampa native just turned 109!

Tampa PD celebrates Kam Wong’s 109th birthday.

Tampa Police Officers responded to Palm Terrace Assisted Living Facility to celebrate the 109th birthday of Tampa’s own Kam Wong while social distancing. Happy birthday, Mrs. Wong! Stay safe! Part 2 of 2 #happybirthday #whatscoppin #tampaproud

Posted by Tampa Police Department on Friday, May 29, 2020

Officers and other well-wishers drove by the Palm Terrace Assisted Living Facility where Kam lives. They cheered, held signs and honked at Kam and her fellow residents.

Credit: Tampa Police Department
Kam Wong, 109, sits outside with caregivers and fellow residents of the Palm Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Tampa to celebrate her birthday.

Another accomplishment: This is Wong's second pandemic. She grew up during the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918.

While her age is impressive, there are at least nine centenarians still living around the world!

RELATED: 103-year-old woman celebrates coronavirus recovery with a cold beer

RELATED: Georgia woman turns 105 years old, recalls 1918 Spanish Flu

RELATED: WWII Army Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

RELATED: 'You could see the tears in her eyes over the mask:' This grandma received 100 roses for her 100th birthday

RELATED: 104-year-old great-great-grandmother recovers from COVID-19

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter