SHINER, Texas — If there's one thing that Texans love, it's Shiner Bock beer. Well, if you're 21 and up, of course. And Spoetzl Brewery, the brewer of Shiner Bock, is giving the love back to Texans by donating $500,000 to the Texas Restaurant Association’s relief fund.

The announcement came Thursday morning, describing the relief fund as a way to provide immediate financial relief to Texas’ independent restaurateurs with funds designed to safeguard employee jobs impacted by COVID-19.

Through an application process, the fund issues grants of up to $5,000 per restaurant unit to keep restaurants in operation and their employees working.

“We are saddened to know that restaurants and bars throughout Texas—that are independent like us—are in distress. We hope that our collective fundraising efforts will help them respond to the challenges that they’re facing," said Jimmy Mauric, Shiner’s Brewmaster.

Shiner is also encouraging its followers on social media to donate to the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund initiative by texting “ShineOnTX” to 319-96.

You can also post a toast to those affected in the restaurant, foodservice or hospitality industry, using the hashtag #ShineOnTX.

“In times of crisis, restaurants are always on the front lines, feeding victims and first responders; in this crisis, restaurants are among the victims. Together with amazing partners like Spoetzl Brewery, we can support restaurants and their employees, the heart of our communities, stay in operation and weather this storm," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, President & CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association and Education Foundation.

