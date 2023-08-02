Get to know the artist behind Austin's only Black-owned art gallery

As part of KVUE's celebration of Black History Month, we met up with Richard Samuel, owner of RichesArt Gallery on East Sixth Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — Art conveys emotion. It’s a cathartic form of self-expression when words alone won’t cut it. And nowhere is that expression more vivid and more accessible than at Austin’s only Black-owned art gallery.

When we arrived, Samuel was preparing to tear down one of the walls to make the gallery even bigger.

Inside RichesArt Gallery, you immediately discover it isn’t the traditional, haughty art gallery. The pieces draw inspiration from comic books, music, graffiti, pop culture and Texas pride.

Samuel's watercolor painting of the Last Supper – comprised wholly of Houston rap legends instead of Biblical figures – is a perfect illustration of how art worlds collide and intermingle here.

"Man, I love art to my core," Samuel told KVUE. "My family’s huge art collectors, especially my mother. [She’s] pushed me to do art my entire life."

After pursuing his other passion, playing football, Samuel eventually focused all of his attention on furthering his artistic pursuits.

"I thought, 'You know, maybe have my own creative space, teach classes somewhere, have jazz nights that I grew up going to.' And I found this place on Craigslist," he said.

Two months after moving into the East Austin space and opening RichesArt Gallery, Samuel discovered his was the only Black-owned gallery currently operating. He felt an immediate responsibility to represent something bigger.

"That kind of changed my direction from my individual aspirations to what I can do for the community," he said.

The gallery is teeming with pieces featuring bright, bold colors – walls packed with images celebrating the beauty of Blackness. As you wander throughout the vibrant space, you’re just as likely to come across an image of Jean-Michel Basquiat as you are to discover an Outkast homage or Frank Sinatra on vinyl.

For Samuel, art is all about accessibility.

"I personally am not a huge fan of the way big, contemporary art galleries work," he told KVUE. "It always feels a bit snobby to me. I wanted to create a place that’s a little bit more easy. You can come and relax, sit on the couch. You can enjoy the art. You don’t have to feel uncomfortable at all."

RichesArt Gallery tells the story of growing up Black in America. Through his own work, and by including other artists from around Central Texas, Samuel aims to help young people of color find their voices and represent their own heritage though art.

"It’s very important to have representation so kids can see that somebody that’s like them can do it," Samuel said. "I was inspired by so many people growing up in life, but I can remember particularly being so happy to see a Black superhero in a comic book. Things like that set me on my direction as an artist. And that all comes from representation.”

To see more of Samuel’s work and what’s coming up at RichesArt Gallery, visit the gallery's website or follow it on Instagram.