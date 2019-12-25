FREEPORT, Texas — Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey was brought to tears by a special gift from his family and a message from the late Officer Abigail Arias.

The chief posted a video on Facebook with an enlarged photo of him and Officer Abigail in their police uniforms. The 7-year-old honorary officer and Texas Ranger passed away in November.

Garivey explained that the photo was a gift from his granddaughter Kailey, and his wife and daughter Britney had Abigail record a message for him a few months ago.

“Keith, I love you and stay relentless,” Abigail said in the recording.

“I love you too,” the chief said. “I miss you too.”

Here is his full message from social media:

“Wanted to share this wonderful Christmas gift from my granddaughter Kailey. My wife and my daughter Britney had Abigail record her voice for me a couple of months ago in anticipation for this beautiful Christmas gift. I only wish she was here with me to enjoy it together. I miss you so much kiddo! #StayRelentlessГ58”

