AUSTIN, Texas — Jay B Sauceda is a CEO, photographer, podcaster, author and the owner of a very popular Twitter account called Texas Humor.

He launched the account in 2011 as a hobby.

“I would write about Texas, and I would actually go drive down to the Horse Shoe Lounge and grab a couple beers and just write about whatever was on my mind. It was like Whataburger and, you know, chips and salsa, that kind of stuff," Sauceda said.

The account now has more than 850,000 followers and is run from a small team.

The popularity of the account inspired Sauceda and his wife to start an online store. Then the store outgrew his garage, so he ended up at a warehouse with employees – and a logistics company.

In March 2019, Sauceda launched a podcast called “Y’all NeedThis Podcast."

“We’ve been able to interview some pretty interesting people," Sauceda said. "And the show is just kind-of a mixture of talking about Texas and what’s happening in the news."

One podcast was about whether or not Austin is “Texan."

“The conclusion was that it was very much Texan," Sauceda said. "The fact that it has a very unashamed self-identity is probably the most Texan thing that you could do."

He has also published books. One book, called “Y’all Need This Book," is a guide to being Texan. His other book, “A Mile Above Texas," features his photographs from his flight around the border of the Lone Star State.

You can see his work from that project at the Bob BullockTexas State History Museum until June 16.

