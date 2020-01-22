MANOR, Texas — At the Healing with Horses Ranch in Manor, you will, of course, find a lot of horses.

But you'll also see people benefiting from the programs the ranch offers.

“We are a therapeutic riding center," Patty D'andrea, the ranch's founder and program director, said. “This is a program about getting present."

The ranch recently launched a new program, Horses Helping Heroes. It's a free 10-week program for veterans that aims to help them build healthier relationships at home and in the community. Participating veterans attend the program either Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m.

D'andrea said her inspiration to start up this program is in her blood.

“My father was in the Air Force for 32 years," she said. “They’re keeping us safe, they’re keeping our freedom safe.”

According to the ranch, the program may include horseback riding, horsemanship and ground lessons.

Luis de Leon

RELATED:

Equine riding facility for people with disabilities needs funding to move to new location

‘Who rescued who?’: This group rescues abused animals to help kids with similar backgrounds

Heather Grupp said the ranch has been helping her for quite some time now.

“Healing with Horses has been kind of a home away from home," Grupp said. “A place where I can just come and be with the horses."

Grupp spent more than eight years in the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of captain.

“Unfortunately, my career was derailed by ... what’s known as Meniere’s disease," Grupp said.

Meniere's disease affects Grupp's hearing and balance. She said she was medically retired on Oct. 30 of last year.

She got involved with the ranch last summer and said she's built a connection with one of her favorite horses, Bailey.

WATCH: Luis De Leon visits the Healing With Horses Ranch

“She’s helping me feel a little more stable every time I ride her," Grupp said. "She senses when I’m having a really really bad, dizzy day ... she'll actually lean in and let me brace myself on her."

Grupp hopes this program can help any veteran looking for something new.

"This is a place where they can come and just start to feel better," Grupp said.

If you'd like to join this program, you can fill out the application.

WATCH: Horse therapy helping more Central Texans with disabilities

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Hook Em! 🤘 Texas Longhorns to retire Cat Osterman's No. 8 jersey

Planning for the future: Downtown Austin Alliance releases new report

Austin councilmembers look to stop arrests, fines for low-level pot possessions

Aaron Watson, Eli Young Band among acts playing at 2020 Rodeo Austin